Switzerland Wins Team Gold in Alpine Skiing at Winter Olympics



YONGPYONG, South Korea – The Swiss team of Denise Feierabend, Ramon Zenhäusern, Wendy Holdener and Daniel Yule won the gold at the Alpine skiing team event on Saturday at the PyeongChang Winter Olympics in South Korea.



Switzerland defeated Austria 3-1 in the final, whereas Norway won the bronze medal, after it edged out France on a time differential following a 2-2 draw.



