 
Caracas,
Saturday
February 24,2018
 
|
|
|
|
Search: 
Latin American Herald Tribune
Venezuela Links
Venezuela Overview
Venezuelan Embassies & Consulates Around The World
Sites/Blogs about Venezuela
Venezuelan Newspapers
Facts about Venezuela
Venezuela Tourism
Embassies in Caracas

Colombia Links
Colombia Overview
Colombian Embassies & Consulates Around the World
Government Links
Embassies in Bogota
Media
Sites/Blogs about Colombia
Educational Institutions

Wall Street
Stocks

Commodity Prices
Commodities
Crude Oil
US Gasoline Prices
Natural Gas
Gold
Silver
Copper

Currencies
Euro
UK Pound
Australia Dollar
Canada Dollar
Brazil Real
Mexico Peso
India Rupee

Caribbean
Antigua & Barbuda
Aruba
Barbados
Cayman Islands
Cuba
Curacao
Dominica

Caribbean G-Z
Grenada
Haiti
Jamaica
Saint Kitts and Nevis
Saint Lucia
Saint Vincent and the Grenadines

Central America
Belize
Costa Rica
El Salvador
Honduras
Nicaragua
Panama

North America
Bahamas
Bermuda
Mexico

South America
Argentina
Brazil
Chile
Guyana
Paraguay
Peru
Uruguay

Follow Us
What's New at LAHT?
Follow Us On Facebook
Follow Us On Twitter
Most Viewed on the Web
Popular on Twitter
Receive Our Daily Headlines


  HOME | Sports (Click here for more)

Canada’s Toutant Wins Olympic Gold in Snowboard Big Air

PYEONGCHANG, South Korea – Canada’s Sebastien Toutant won gold in the men’s snowboard big air event on Saturday at the PyeongChang Winter Olympics in South Korea.

Toutant has now joined Austria’s Anna Gasser, who won the women’s big air event on Thursday, as the first Olympic gold medalists in the history of the sport.

Toutant came first with a score of 174.25 points from the first two attempts. Results from the best two of the three jumps are taken for the final score.

The Canadian enjoyed a five-and-half point advantage over Kyle Mack of the United States, who came second, and Great Britain’s Billy Morgan took home the bronze.

Americans Chris Corming – silver medalist at last year’s world championships held at Sierra Nevada in Spain – and Redmond Gerard – who won gold in the slopestyle at the same world championships – came in fourth and fifth, respectively.
 

Enter your email address to subscribe to free headlines (and great cartoons so every email has a happy ending!) from the Latin American Herald Tribune:
 

Copyright Latin American Herald Tribune - 2005-2018 © All rights reserved