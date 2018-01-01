

Canada’s Toutant Wins Olympic Gold in Snowboard Big Air



PYEONGCHANG, South Korea – Canada’s Sebastien Toutant won gold in the men’s snowboard big air event on Saturday at the PyeongChang Winter Olympics in South Korea.



Toutant has now joined Austria’s Anna Gasser, who won the women’s big air event on Thursday, as the first Olympic gold medalists in the history of the sport.



Toutant came first with a score of 174.25 points from the first two attempts. Results from the best two of the three jumps are taken for the final score.



The Canadian enjoyed a five-and-half point advantage over Kyle Mack of the United States, who came second, and Great Britain’s Billy Morgan took home the bronze.



Americans Chris Corming – silver medalist at last year’s world championships held at Sierra Nevada in Spain – and Redmond Gerard – who won gold in the slopestyle at the same world championships – came in fourth and fifth, respectively.



