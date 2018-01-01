 
  HOME | Sports (Click here for more)

Mainz Draws 1-1 with Wolfsburg in Relegation Scrap

MAINZ, Germany – FSV Mainz and Wolfsburg drew 1-1 on Friday in a battle between two clubs who continue to hover just above the Bundesliga drop zone.

The outcome leaves Mainz in 15th place with 24 points, one fewer than Wolfsburg. Werder Bremen, now sitting 16th, could leapfrog both teams if they win this weekend.

The visitors, in their first match under new coach Bruno Labbadia, started energetically and took the lead in the 6th minute on a strike by Josip Brekalo.

Labbadia made four changes to the line-up that lost to Bayern Munich last weekend with the now-departed Martin Schmidt behind the bench and the renovated squad was an improvement.

Jeffrey Bruma had a chance to double Wolfsburg’s advantage only to hit the post just before Yoshinori Muto equalized for Mainz in the final minute of first-half regulation.

Wolfsburg went all-out for the win in the second half, but Yonus Malli missed the target and Daniel Didavi’s effort in the 84th minute bounced off the post.
 

