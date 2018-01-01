 
Caracas,
Saturday
February 24,2018
 
|
|
|
|
Search: 
Latin American Herald Tribune
Venezuela Links
Venezuela Overview
Venezuelan Embassies & Consulates Around The World
Sites/Blogs about Venezuela
Venezuelan Newspapers
Facts about Venezuela
Venezuela Tourism
Embassies in Caracas

Colombia Links
Colombia Overview
Colombian Embassies & Consulates Around the World
Government Links
Embassies in Bogota
Media
Sites/Blogs about Colombia
Educational Institutions

Wall Street
Stocks

Commodity Prices
Commodities
Crude Oil
US Gasoline Prices
Natural Gas
Gold
Silver
Copper

Currencies
Euro
UK Pound
Australia Dollar
Canada Dollar
Brazil Real
Mexico Peso
India Rupee

Caribbean
Antigua & Barbuda
Aruba
Barbados
Cayman Islands
Cuba
Curacao
Dominica

Caribbean G-Z
Grenada
Haiti
Jamaica
Saint Kitts and Nevis
Saint Lucia
Saint Vincent and the Grenadines

Central America
Belize
Costa Rica
El Salvador
Honduras
Nicaragua
Panama

North America
Bahamas
Bermuda
Mexico

South America
Argentina
Brazil
Chile
Guyana
Paraguay
Peru
Uruguay

Follow Us
What's New at LAHT?
Follow Us On Facebook
Follow Us On Twitter
Most Viewed on the Web
Popular on Twitter
Receive Our Daily Headlines


  HOME | Sports (Click here for more)

Depor Unlucky in 0-0 Draw with Espanyol

A CORUÑA, Spain – Deportivo had to settle for a 0-0 draw on Friday against Espanyol in a match that saw the home side hit the post twice and fail to convert on a penalty.

Depor, winless in their last 10 matches, remain in the La Liga drop zone, 10 points from safety after 25 matches.

For Espanyol, it was their four straight draw and seventh consecutive game without a victory, but they remain fairly comfortable in the 15th spot, with 28 points.

The hosts, in their second outing under new coach Clarence Seedorf, tried to set a tone for the contest at A Coruña’s Riazor stadium with an early onslaught that forced Espanyol keeper Diego Lopez to make a stop inside the first minute on a strike from distance by Pedro Mosquera.

Espanyol got their first chance in the 24th minute, when Esteban Granero’s cross found Leo Baptistao unmarked at the far post only for the striker to send the ball over the cross-bar.

Unable to play out from the back, Depor came to rely on deep balls from keeper Ruben Martinez that almost invariably ceded possession to Espanyol.

The home side fared better on the counter and would have taken the lead before the half-hour mark if Fede Cartabia’s shot after a Depor takeaway hadn’t bounced off the post.

Minutes later, another steal set up a deep pass by Mosquera to Florin Andone, who sent the ball just wide of the Espanyol net.

But Depor’s golden opportunity came in the 63rd minute, as Granero fouled Lucas Perez in the box and the referee awarded a penalty.

Perez took the shot himself, but Lopez guessed right and was in position to make the stop.

In the closing minutes, Andone hit the post and the Espanyol keeper thwarted attempts by Perez and Juanfran.
 

Enter your email address to subscribe to free headlines (and great cartoons so every email has a happy ending!) from the Latin American Herald Tribune:
 

Copyright Latin American Herald Tribune - 2005-2018 © All rights reserved