Latin American Herald Tribune
  HOME | Mexico

Mexico Rescues 103 Migrants Abandoned in Trailer

MEXICO CITY – Mexican authorities found 103 Central American migrants abandoned in a trailer in the northeastern border state of Tamaulipas, the National Immigration Institute (INM) said Friday.

The INM, “in collaboration with the Mexican army, rescued 103 migrants from Guatemala, El Salvador and Honduras, who were abandoned inside a trailer near Ciudad Camargo, Tamaulipas,” the agency said in a statement.

Troops on patrol in the area spotted the trailer on a roadside and heard cries for help from inside.

The troops then requested the INM’s assistance to tend to the 67 adults, 24 accompanied minors and 12 unaccompanied minors, who showed signs of dehydration after having spent over 12 hours in suffocating conditions.

The INM, the army and the National Human Rights Commission provided medical attention, water and food to the migrants, 91 of whom were from Honduras, seven from Guatemala and five from El Salvador.

According to the statement, the INM immediately notified the Honduran, Guatemalan and Salvadoran consulates to repatriate the migrants.

With this new case, some 700 Central American migrants have been rescued by authorities in Tamaulipas during the last several weeks.
 

