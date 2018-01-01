

Vehicle Strikes Security Barrier outside White House



WASHINGTON – No one was hurt on Friday when a woman crashed a van into a security barrier outside the White House, authorities said.



“An individual driving a passenger vehicle struck a security barrier near the White House at 17th & E,” the Secret Service said on Twitter, adding a few minutes later that the driver had been immediately apprehended by officers.



No shots were fired, authorities said.



The event took place moments after President Donald Trump and visiting Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull spoke at a joint press conference inside the White House.



CNN reported that the crash was intentional and that the driver could be suffering from mental problems, but officials did not confirm the account.



Though the vehicle never breached the security barrier, the incident forced authorities to close two surrounding streets in downtown Washington.



The security perimeter has been extended outward in recent years following episodes where intruders climbed over the face and actually made it inside the White House.



