Latin American Herald Tribune
  HOME | Sports (Click here for more)

Schwartzman Downs Monfils to Reach Rio Open Semis

RIO DE JANEIRO – Diego Schwartzman edged closer to his fourth career ATP Tour final with a 6-3, 6-4 victory Friday over Gael Monfils in Rio Open quarterfinal action.

Schwartzman used his strong return game and speed to put constant pressure on Monfils’ service games, breaking the Frenchman twice each set to claim victory in one hour and 23 minutes.

In the first set, Monfils committed four doubles faults, won just 50 percent of his overall service points and only 25 percent of his second-serve points.

He fared slightly better on serve in the second set, although three more double faults proved costly.

With the win, Schwartzman got revenge for a five-set loss to Monfils at the 2015 French Open.

The Argentine will be the favorite on Saturday against Chilean first-time ATP Tour semifinalist Nicolas Jarry, who upset Uruguay’s Pablo Cuevas 7-5, 6-3 in Friday’s first quarterfinal.
 

