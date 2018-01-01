

Ecuador Foreign Minister to Evaluate Position If Chosen for UN Job



QUITO – Ecuador’s foreign minister said on Friday that she will need to evaluate whether she can remain in President Lenin Moreno’s administration if she is elected head of the United Nations General Assembly in June.



“I will have a conversation with the president after the election to know which is the best decision for the country, not for me but for the country,” Maria Fernanda Espinosa said at a press breakfast with foreign media in Quito.



Espinosa was proposed this week as a candidate to preside over the UN General Assembly, an institution she is familiar with as she was Ecuador’s ambassador to the world body from 2014 to 2017.



Although she is not legally required to step down as foreign minister if she gets the UN post, the demanding nature of both positions could force her to do so.



“I know perfectly well what the position entails and I won’t spend two days here and then two days in New York. That is not the plan,” Espinosa said in response to a question from EFE.



“Working as president of the General Assembly is a full-time job, it requires an enormous effort from the team doing it, from Monday to Sunday,” she said.



She added, however, that stepping down from the national government “is not a requirement,” pointing to the current president of the General Assembly, Miroslav Lajcak, who officially remains foreign minister of Slovakia.



Lajcak, Espinosa said, “asked for a special leave of absence and continues being the foreign minister of Slovakia, although another person performs during the Slovak presidency of the Assembly.”



