 
Caracas,
Saturday
February 24,2018
 
|
|
|
|
Search: 
Latin American Herald Tribune
Venezuela Links
Venezuela Overview
Venezuelan Embassies & Consulates Around The World
Sites/Blogs about Venezuela
Venezuelan Newspapers
Facts about Venezuela
Venezuela Tourism
Embassies in Caracas

Colombia Links
Colombia Overview
Colombian Embassies & Consulates Around the World
Government Links
Embassies in Bogota
Media
Sites/Blogs about Colombia
Educational Institutions

Wall Street
Stocks

Commodity Prices
Commodities
Crude Oil
US Gasoline Prices
Natural Gas
Gold
Silver
Copper

Currencies
Euro
UK Pound
Australia Dollar
Canada Dollar
Brazil Real
Mexico Peso
India Rupee

Caribbean
Antigua & Barbuda
Aruba
Barbados
Cayman Islands
Cuba
Curacao
Dominica

Caribbean G-Z
Grenada
Haiti
Jamaica
Saint Kitts and Nevis
Saint Lucia
Saint Vincent and the Grenadines

Central America
Belize
Costa Rica
El Salvador
Honduras
Nicaragua
Panama

North America
Bahamas
Bermuda
Mexico

South America
Argentina
Brazil
Chile
Guyana
Paraguay
Peru
Uruguay

Follow Us
What's New at LAHT?
Follow Us On Facebook
Follow Us On Twitter
Most Viewed on the Web
Popular on Twitter
Receive Our Daily Headlines


  HOME | Venezuela (Click here for more Venezuela news)

Venezuela Electoral Council Won’t Combine Presidential, Legislative Elections

CARACAS – The president of Venezuela’s National Electoral Council (CNE), Tibisay Lucena, dismissed on Friday the idea of holding legislative elections on the same day as the presidential election scheduled for April 22, as the ruling party has proposed.

“The CNE will decide on a later date for the legislative and municipal elections. We’re not prepared at this time to hold joint elections,” Lucena said.

The CNE president made that statement during a joint press conference together with the head of the ruling party’s National Constituent Assembly (ANC), Delcy Rodriguez.

“The election called for April 22 is the presidential election,” Lucena said after explaining that the voting to choose the nation’s chief executive “is being held very early,” which makes it impossible to have it coincide with the polling to elect lawmakers, as proposed by the ruling party, and which are “technically much more complex.”

She repeated that the CNE will make a “technical evaluation” of the idea of holding the legislative elections earlier, first suggested by Chavista leader Diosdado Cabello and later backed by President Nicolas Maduro, who also asked that the April 22 elections include the 23 state legislatures and 335 municipalities around the country.

Lucena said that the 15 political organizations qualified to take part in the presidential election have fulfilled the necessary procedures with the CNE, so it is supposed “they are willing to participate,” despite the fact that the MUD opposition coalition has decided to skip the upcoming election, which it considers a “fraudulent show.”

Meanwhile, the speaker of the ANC, a legislative branch made up solely of Chavistas and denounced as a fraud, said that together with Lucena they will choose “the best date” for thoss elections proposed by the ruling party and that cannot be held on April 22.

The next legislative elections, according to the Constitution, should be held at the end of 2020, after the opposition alliance won in 2015 a large majority of seats in the National Assembly, a branch of government that was later declared in contempt of legally constituted authority by the Supreme Court of Justice (TSJ), an institution openly in line with the Maduro government.
 

Enter your email address to subscribe to free headlines (and great cartoons so every email has a happy ending!) from the Latin American Herald Tribune:
 

Copyright Latin American Herald Tribune - 2005-2018 © All rights reserved