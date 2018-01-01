 
Caracas,
Saturday
February 24,2018
 
Latin American Herald Tribune
  HOME | Sports (Click here for more)

Svitolina Beats Kerber, to Face Kasatkina in Dubai Final

DUBAI – Ukraine’s Elina Svitolina defeated Germany’s Angelique Kerber 6-3, 6-3 on Friday in the semifinals of the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships.

Next up for the top seed in Saturday’s final of this WTA event will be Russia’s Daria Kasatkina, a player she has beaten on two previous occasions, both of them on a similar hard-court surface to the one being used in Dubai.

Svitolina, who earned her seventh career victory in a dozen matches against Kerber, was too strong on return and from the baseline on Friday, evidenced by her 78 percent success rate on the German’s second-serve points.

The Ukrainian, who also defeated the two-time Grand Slam champion in last year’s Dubai semifinals, won Friday’s match comfortably despite putting just 47 percent of her first serves in play and having her own service broken on three occasions.

Kerber hurt her cause with seven double faults.

Earlier Friday, Kasatkina saved three match points in an epic second-set tiebreaker before pulling away for a 3-6, 7-6 (11), 6-1 victory over second-seeded Spaniard Garbiñe Muguruza.
 

