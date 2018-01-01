 
Caracas,
Saturday
February 24,2018
 
|
|
|
|
Latin American Herald Tribune
  HOME | Sports (Click here for more)

Kasatkina Saves 3 Match Points, Defeats Muguruza in Dubai Semis

DUBAI – Russian Daria Kasatkina fended off on Friday three match points en route to upsetting second-seeded Spaniard Garbiñe Muguruza 3-6, 7-6 (11), 6-1 in the semifinals of the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships, a hard-court WTA event in the United Arab Emirates.

The victory was the first over Muguruza in three career meetings for the 20-year-old Kasatkina, who has advanced to her third career final.

Last year, the Russian reached the championship match at the Volvo Car Open in Charleston, South Carolina (where she captured her first title), and the Kremlin Cup in Moscow (where she lost to Germany’s Julia Goerges).

Kasatkina seemed on her way to defeat after dropping the first set and falling behind a service break at 5-4 in the second set.

But she rallied to get back on serve and then won an epic tie-breaker in which Muguruza had three match points at 8-7, 9-8 and 10-9. The Spaniard was unable to convert them though, with Kasatkina staving off one by successfully challenging an out call.

The world No. 24, who had also saved match points in her second-round win over the United Kingdom’s Johanna Konta, then clinched the tie-breaker on her fourth set point when a forehand by the Spaniard sailed far over the baseline.

Kasatkina, who had success going forehand to forehand against the Spaniard in the match’s latter stages, kept the momentum in the decider to break Muguruza’s serve three times – in the first, fifth and seventh games – and seal the victory in just over two and a half hours.

The unseeded Russian will next take on Ukrainian top seed and defending champion Elina Svitolina, a 6-3, 6-3 winner over sixth-seeded German Angelique Kerber in the second semifinal, in Saturday’s championship match.
 

