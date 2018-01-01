

Bolivia Posts Reward for Info on Deadly Bombings



LA PAZ – Bolivian President Evo Morales announced on Friday a reward of 150,000 bolivianos ($17,591) for information leading to the arrest of the perpetrators of two explosions that left 12 dead and nearly 60 wounded in the western city of Oruro.



Efforts by police and prosecutors “are not sufficient” and authorities need the help of citizens to find the bombers, he said during a speech in Oruro, a city of 285,000 people.



The explosions occurred during Carnival – on Feb. 10 and Feb. 13 – and the first blast was near a festive procession involving thousands of people.



Police initially attributed the first explosion to a gas leak, but the discovery of traces of dynamite and the explosive anfo at the scene of the second blast convinced authorities that they were dealing with bombings.



The explosions were “attacks, not accidents,” Morales said, denouncing the perpetrators for ending the lives “of innocent people, even children.”



Half of the dead were minors and some of those wounded in the blasts remained hospitalized.



The president said that while authorities have collected bits of information about the events, they have not found those who placed the bombs.



Three people were detained after the second blast, but have yet to be charged.



Morales said that the affected families have received a total of 3 million bolivianos ($351,819) from the government.



