Latin American Herald Tribune
Dominican President Lauds Savings That New Cable Car Will Mean for So Many

SANTO DOMINGO – The start-up of the new Santo Domingo cable car line next May will mean “great savings for the Dominican family,” Dominican President Danilo Medina said Friday when presenting a campaign about the use of this form of transportation.

This mass public transport system, estimated to benefit some 297,000 Dominicans, will cover a 5-kilometer (3-mile) route along the Ozama River and serve the National District along with the municipalities of North Santo Domingo and East Santo Domingo, while connecting with subway and bus lines.

The president took a trip as part of the tests of the cable car line between the Sabana Perdida and the Charles de Gaulle stations

In a statement to the press, Medina said that this transportation service aims “to make people’s lives less expensive. In addition, there are folks here who have to get up at 4:00 am in the morning to get to their jobs,” but with the launch of the cable car, “they can get up at the same time as people who live nearer their work.”

He also said he was convinced it will represent “big savings in people’s personal budgets, because the cable car card can also be used on the subway.”

“It’s a work of making the connections people need to save them time and money, as well as being much more convenient,” he added.

The cable car has 195 cabins that each hold 10 people seated and can carry up to 6,000 passengers per hour in a system that is “safe, inexpensive, rapid and environment-friendly,” the president’s office said in a statement.
 

