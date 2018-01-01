 
Caracas,
Saturday
February 24,2018
 
|
|
|
|
Search: 
Latin American Herald Tribune
Venezuela Links
Venezuela Overview
Venezuelan Embassies & Consulates Around The World
Sites/Blogs about Venezuela
Venezuelan Newspapers
Facts about Venezuela
Venezuela Tourism
Embassies in Caracas

Colombia Links
Colombia Overview
Colombian Embassies & Consulates Around the World
Government Links
Embassies in Bogota
Media
Sites/Blogs about Colombia
Educational Institutions

Wall Street
Stocks

Commodity Prices
Commodities
Crude Oil
US Gasoline Prices
Natural Gas
Gold
Silver
Copper

Currencies
Euro
UK Pound
Australia Dollar
Canada Dollar
Brazil Real
Mexico Peso
India Rupee

Caribbean
Antigua & Barbuda
Aruba
Barbados
Cayman Islands
Cuba
Curacao
Dominica

Caribbean G-Z
Grenada
Haiti
Jamaica
Saint Kitts and Nevis
Saint Lucia
Saint Vincent and the Grenadines

Central America
Belize
Costa Rica
El Salvador
Honduras
Nicaragua
Panama

North America
Bahamas
Bermuda
Mexico

South America
Argentina
Brazil
Chile
Guyana
Paraguay
Peru
Uruguay

Follow Us
What's New at LAHT?
Follow Us On Facebook
Follow Us On Twitter
Most Viewed on the Web
Popular on Twitter
Receive Our Daily Headlines


  HOME | Sports (Click here for more)

Napoli Signs Croatia’s Milic to Reinforce Defense

ROME – Serie A leader Napoli reinforced on Friday its defense with the signing of Croatian international Hrvoje Milic, a former Fiorentina player who has been without a team since last month.

“SSC Napoli is pleased to announce the signing of Croatian defender Hrvoje Milic,” the club stated on their Web site.

Milic, 28, passed a medical on Tuesday and is expected to fill in for the injured Faouzi Ghoulam.

Though the winter transfer window ended Jan. 31, the Croatian defender was available to Napoli under a rule that allows players without a club to sign new contracts until the end of February.

Milic has been capped six times by Croatia and has experience in the Croatian, Swedish, Russian and Greek leagues as well as in Serie A.
 

Enter your email address to subscribe to free headlines (and great cartoons so every email has a happy ending!) from the Latin American Herald Tribune:
 

Copyright Latin American Herald Tribune - 2005-2018 © All rights reserved