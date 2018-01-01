

Napoli Signs Croatia’s Milic to Reinforce Defense



ROME – Serie A leader Napoli reinforced on Friday its defense with the signing of Croatian international Hrvoje Milic, a former Fiorentina player who has been without a team since last month.



“SSC Napoli is pleased to announce the signing of Croatian defender Hrvoje Milic,” the club stated on their Web site.



Milic, 28, passed a medical on Tuesday and is expected to fill in for the injured Faouzi Ghoulam.



Though the winter transfer window ended Jan. 31, the Croatian defender was available to Napoli under a rule that allows players without a club to sign new contracts until the end of February.



Milic has been capped six times by Croatia and has experience in the Croatian, Swedish, Russian and Greek leagues as well as in Serie A.



