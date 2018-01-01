 
  HOME | Sports (Click here for more)

Bilbao Rejects Violence after Officer’s Death in Soccer Riot

BILBAO, Spain – Hundreds of people took part on Friday in a silent vigil in this northern Spanish city to repudiate the death of a policeman amid clashes between fans of rival soccer clubs.

Officer Inocendio Arias Garcia, 50, died at Bilbao’s Basurto Hospital after suffering a heart attack during disturbances involving fans of local side Athletic and Spartak Moscow before the start of Thursday night’s UEFA Europa League contest at San Mames Stadium.

The city council organized the vigil, which was attended by Athletic club president Josu Urrutia and many members of the police force.

After offering condolences to the policeman’s family, Bilbao Mayor Juan Maria Aburto called on soccer clubs and UEFA to take the necessary measures to expose those responsible for acts of hooliganism.

Five traveling Russian supporters were arrested Thursday night.

The second-leg of the round of 32 tie went ahead despite the violence and though Spartak prevailed on the night, Bilbao won 4-3 on aggregate to advance to the knockout stage of the competition.
 

