 
Caracas,
Saturday
February 24,2018
 
|
|
|
|
Search: 
Latin American Herald Tribune
Venezuela Links
Venezuela Overview
Venezuelan Embassies & Consulates Around The World
Sites/Blogs about Venezuela
Venezuelan Newspapers
Facts about Venezuela
Venezuela Tourism
Embassies in Caracas

Colombia Links
Colombia Overview
Colombian Embassies & Consulates Around the World
Government Links
Embassies in Bogota
Media
Sites/Blogs about Colombia
Educational Institutions

Wall Street
Stocks

Commodity Prices
Commodities
Crude Oil
US Gasoline Prices
Natural Gas
Gold
Silver
Copper

Currencies
Euro
UK Pound
Australia Dollar
Canada Dollar
Brazil Real
Mexico Peso
India Rupee

Caribbean
Antigua & Barbuda
Aruba
Barbados
Cayman Islands
Cuba
Curacao
Dominica

Caribbean G-Z
Grenada
Haiti
Jamaica
Saint Kitts and Nevis
Saint Lucia
Saint Vincent and the Grenadines

Central America
Belize
Costa Rica
El Salvador
Honduras
Nicaragua
Panama

North America
Bahamas
Bermuda
Mexico

South America
Argentina
Brazil
Chile
Guyana
Paraguay
Peru
Uruguay

Follow Us
What's New at LAHT?
Follow Us On Facebook
Follow Us On Twitter
Most Viewed on the Web
Popular on Twitter
Receive Our Daily Headlines


  HOME | Sports (Click here for more)

Villarreal Announces Ruben Semedo’s Suspension

VILLARREAL, Spain – Villarreal’s defender Ruben Semedo was suspended following his imprisonment on several charges, the La Liga club announced on Friday.

The club’s statement pointed out that Villarreal had assumed Semedo’s innocence after court charges were filed against him on Thursday.

“The club would like to express its disappointment following the serious charges from the judge of court No. 6 of Lliria against player Ruben Semedo,” the statement said.

The judge in the case charged Semedo, 23, with attempted murder, illegal detention, illegal possession of firearms and violent robbery.

Semedo was arrested Tuesday after allegedly detaining, with another two individuals, a person at gunpoint on Feb. 11 as well as taking the detained person’s apartment keys to steal money and valuable items.

After questioning the Portuguese player, the judge decided to put Semedo in jail with no bail.
 

Enter your email address to subscribe to free headlines (and great cartoons so every email has a happy ending!) from the Latin American Herald Tribune:
 

Copyright Latin American Herald Tribune - 2005-2018 © All rights reserved