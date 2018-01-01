

Villarreal Announces Ruben Semedo’s Suspension



VILLARREAL, Spain – Villarreal’s defender Ruben Semedo was suspended following his imprisonment on several charges, the La Liga club announced on Friday.



The club’s statement pointed out that Villarreal had assumed Semedo’s innocence after court charges were filed against him on Thursday.



“The club would like to express its disappointment following the serious charges from the judge of court No. 6 of Lliria against player Ruben Semedo,” the statement said.



The judge in the case charged Semedo, 23, with attempted murder, illegal detention, illegal possession of firearms and violent robbery.



Semedo was arrested Tuesday after allegedly detaining, with another two individuals, a person at gunpoint on Feb. 11 as well as taking the detained person’s apartment keys to steal money and valuable items.



After questioning the Portuguese player, the judge decided to put Semedo in jail with no bail.



