

Germany to Play Ice Hockey Final against Olympic Athletes from Russia



GANGNEUNG, South Korea – Germany’s men’s ice hockey team will face the Olympic Athletes from Russia squad in the final of the PyeongChang Winter Olympics after beating Canada in a 4-3 surprise semifinal victory on Friday.



Previously, the OAR team beat the team from the Czech Republic 3-0 in their semifinal match.



The two teams, which have never faced each other in an Olympic final, will compete on Sunday at the Gangneung ice hockey center in South Korea.



The Canadian team has won three of the last four ice hockey Winter Olympic finals: Salt Lake City (2002), at home in Vancouver (2010), and Sochi (2014).



