Latin American Herald Tribune
  Sports

Milan vs. Arsenal, Highlight of Europa League’s Last 16 Draw

NYON, Switzerland – The draw for the Europa League’s last 16 round, held on Friday at the UEFA headquarters in Nyon, Switzerland, resulted in a tough match-up between Milan and Arsenal, as well as an easy match for favorites Atletico Madrid against Lokomotiv Moscow.

The draw event opened with a moment of silence for Inocencio Alonso, the 51-year-old Spanish police officer who died of cardiac arrest during Thursday’s clashes between fans of Athletic Bilbao and Spartak Moscow following a Europa League match.

Athletic Bilbao, which qualified for the last 16, is scheduled to next face French side Olympique de Marseille.

German side Borussia Dortmund, following a difficult tie against the Italian Atalanta, is to face Austrian side Salzburg.

The Europa League’s round of 16 matches (March 8 and March 15):

Lazio (ITALY) – Dinamo Kiev (UKRAINE)

RB Leipzig (GERMANY) – Zenit St. Petersburg (RUSSIA)

Atletico Madrid (SPAIN) – Lokomotiv Moscow (RUSSIA)

CSKA Moscow (RUSSIA) – Olympique Lyonnais (FRANCE)

Olympique de Marseille (FRANCE) – Athletic Bilbao (SPAIN)

Sporting Lisbon (PORTUGAL) – Viktoria Plzen (CZECH)

Borussia Dortmund (GERMANY) – Salzburg (AUSTRIA)

Milan (ITALY) – Arsenal (ENGLAND)
 

