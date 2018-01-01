

Physical Issues Keep Bale on Bench, Real Madrid Coach Zidane Says



MADRID – Real Madrid’s French coach Zinedine Zidane revealed on Friday that physical issues had been keeping Welsh forward Gareth Bale on the sidelines recently.



Zidane insisted that he was counting on all players, including Bale, who missed three out of Real’s last four matches.



“We are seeking with Gareth to train well and to be fit and I want him to be in the best shape, I do not want to lose him again... Certainly, he will have an important role,” the coach said at a press conference ahead of the La Liga game against Alaves on Saturday.



Zidane also apologized to Dani Ceballos for bringing him onto the field for the last 28 seconds against Leganes on Wednesday, an event which caused great controversy in the soccer world.



