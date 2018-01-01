 
Asensio Misses Real Madrid’s Training due to Dentist Appointment

MADRID – Real Madrid’s Spanish midfielder Marco Asensio missed on Friday the final training session ahead of the La Liga match against Alaves as he had to have a tooth removed.

With Marcelo, Jesus Vallejo, Toni Kroos and Luka Modric out with injuries, Real Madrid’s coach Zinedine Zidane oversaw the training session with their potential replacements in mind.

After the 3-1 win over Leganes in a La Liga game on Wednesday, Zidane might be thinking about changes in the club’s starting cast against Alaves to rest some of his stars.

Real Madrid holds the third spot in the La Liga table with 48 points, 14 points behind Barcelona, the undefeated leader.
 

