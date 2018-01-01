 
Latin American Herald Tribune
  HOME | Sports (Click here for more)

Kenya’s Ernest Kebenie Wins Annual Tel Aviv Marathon

JERUSALEM – Kenyan athlete Ernest Kebenei won on Friday the Tel Aviv marathon with a time of 2 hours, 19 minutes and 53 seconds, in an edition that saw a record number of 2,500 international runners, the organizers reported.

About 40,000 Israelis were part of the tenth annual marathon, which was a great success – according to the mayor’s office – and was observed by 150,000 spectators distributed along the track of what is considered the largest sporting event in the country.

The victor, however, could not break the marathon record, set by his compatriot William Kiprono Yegon, who in 2015 covered 42.195 kilometers (26.2 miles) in two hours, 10 minutes and 30 seconds.

The runners chose between the modalities of full race, half marathon, the 10km and 5km races, and a handcycle race for people with disabilities.

Several streets of the city were closed to traffic from 4 am onward due to the marathon, which began at 6 am, a measure that caused discontent among some merchants in the city, according to local media.
 

