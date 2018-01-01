

Chivas, Santa Tecla Pick Up Wins in CONCACAF Champions League



SANTIAGO DE LOS CABALLEROS, Dominican Republic – Mexican club Chivas topped Dominican side Cibao 2-0 and El Salvador’s Santa Tecla rallied to defeat the Seattle Sounders 2-1 in CONCACAF Champions League round-of-16 action.



In one other first-leg, final-16 match-up, the New York Red Bulls and Honduran club Olimpia played to a 1-1 draw in a closed-door contest played in Costa Rica.



Cibao, which is making its debut in this regional competition, CONCACAF’s answer to the UEFA Champions League, managed to fend off the Guadalajara club’s offensive onslaught Thursday night at Estadio Cibao FC in Santiago de los Caballeros thanks in large part to the efforts of Argentine goalkeeper Juan Pablo Dominguez.



But the visitors’ constant pressure paid off shortly before halftime, when Jesus Sanchez received a pass from Orbelin Pineda and fired a shot from the right side of the penalty box past Dominguez in the 40th minute.



Chivas continued to press forward in search of more goals in the second half but were denied time and again by the Cibao net minder.



Finally, Jose Juan Macias, who had come on as a substitute for Jesus Godinez at the 67-minute mark, scored Guadalajara’s second goal when he took advantage of a defensive breakdown to receive the ball near the goal mouth and fire a left-footed shot into the back of the net during injury time.



With the win, Chivas has virtually booked a spot in the quarter-finals, although the two teams will meet again at Estadio Akron in Guadalajara on Feb. 28.



Elsewhere Thursday night, the Seattle Sounders took the lead against Santa Tecla at Estadio Las Delicias on an early goal by Uruguayan midfielder Nicolas Lodeiro, who sent a shot over the goalkeeper’s head from long range.



But the hosts responded with two goals by Gerson Mayen, the first when he pounced on a ball just in front of the goal mouth in the 67th minute and the game-winner on a penalty conversion in minute 76.



The teams will play the second leg in Seattle on March 1.



One other game, played behind closed doors in San Jose, Costa Rica, due to a sanction on Honduran club Olimpia because of crowd trouble at its home stadium during last year’s CONCACAF Champions League, ended in a 1-1 draw.



The New York Red Bulls opened the scoring in the 31st minute on a goal by Daniel Royer, but Olimpia got the equalizer when Brayan Moya converted a penalty try midway through the second half.



The teams will meet again in the second leg of their round-of-16 clash on March 1 at Red Bull Arena in Harrison, New Jersey.



