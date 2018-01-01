

Russia’s Sergeeva Tests Positive for Doping at Winter Olympics



MOSCOW – Bobsleigh athlete Nadezhda Sergeeva tested positive in a doping test at the PyeongChang Winter Olympic Games, the Russian Bobsleigh Federation said on Friday.



In a statement posted on the official RBF Facebook account, the federation stated that the test Sergeeva underwent on Feb. 18 revealed that she has been on a heart drug that is on the anti-doping list.



While Sergeeva tested positive for doping on Feb. 18, on Feb. 13 she had tested clean and “the Russian medical group of the Olympic Games did not prescribe her any medicine,” the RBF said.



Sergeeva is the second Russian athlete to test positive for doping at the Winter Olympics, after Russian curler Aleksandr Krushelnitskii tested positive for meldonium, which led the Court of Arbitration for Sport to disqualify him and his partner, Anastasia Bryzgalova.



