

Dutch Kjeld Nuis Wins Second Gold at PyeongChang Winter Games



PYEONGCHANG, South Korea – Dutch speed skater Kjeld Nuis, who had taken gold in the men’s 1,500 meters 10 days ago, bagged his second gold at the 2018 PyeongChang Winter Olympics on Friday after winning the men’s 1,000 meters.



Kjeld Nuis, who is also the world champion in the 1,000 and 1,500 meter events, took gold with a time of 1:07.95.



Nuis finished 0.04 seconds ahead of Norwegian Havard Lorentzen, who had to make do with silver after winning gold in the men’s 500 meters speed skating.



South Korean Kim Tae-Yun won bronze.



