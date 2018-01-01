

Russians Beat Czech Republic 3-0 to Reach Men’s Ice Hockey Final



GANGNEUNG, South Korea – Olympic athletes from Russia (OAR) became on Friday the first finalist of the men’s ice hockey tournament at the 2018 Pyeongchang Olympic Games after beating Czech Republic in the first semifinal 3-0.



This is the first time the Russian team has made it to the final after the 1998 Nagano Olympics, where it had lost to the Czech Republic 1-0.



The last time the Russians won the Olympic gold for the men’s ice hockey event was in 1992, when they competed as a Unified Team, representing countries of the former Soviet Union, and defeated Canada 3-1 in the final.



Canada, which has won the most gold in the men’s ice hockey event – a total of nine, three of them in the last four Olympics – could be the second finalist at the PyeongChang Games if it manages to defeat Germany in the second semi final on Friday.



The Czech Republic, which topped Group A at PyeongChang and beat the US in the quarter finals to reach the semi finals, had won the title in Nagano in 1998 and a bronze in Salt Lake City, United States, in 2002.



The Czech Republic prevented the Russians, who topped Group B after beating Norway 6-1, from scoring in the first period.



In the second period, the Russians jumped to a 2-0 lead and then scored another goal in the third period to seal the win 3-0.



Vladislav Gavrikov, Ilya Kovalchuk and Nikita Gusev, each scored a goal for the Russians, who will now face off with the winner of the Canada-Germany game at the Gangneung Ice Arena on Sunday.



The Czech Republic will fight for a bronze on Saturday against the team that loses in the second semifinal.



