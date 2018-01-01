 
Caracas,
Saturday
February 24,2018
 
|
|
|
|
Search: 
Latin American Herald Tribune
Venezuela Links
Venezuela Overview
Venezuelan Embassies & Consulates Around The World
Sites/Blogs about Venezuela
Venezuelan Newspapers
Facts about Venezuela
Venezuela Tourism
Embassies in Caracas

Colombia Links
Colombia Overview
Colombian Embassies & Consulates Around the World
Government Links
Embassies in Bogota
Media
Sites/Blogs about Colombia
Educational Institutions

Wall Street
Stocks

Commodity Prices
Commodities
Crude Oil
US Gasoline Prices
Natural Gas
Gold
Silver
Copper

Currencies
Euro
UK Pound
Australia Dollar
Canada Dollar
Brazil Real
Mexico Peso
India Rupee

Caribbean
Antigua & Barbuda
Aruba
Barbados
Cayman Islands
Cuba
Curacao
Dominica

Caribbean G-Z
Grenada
Haiti
Jamaica
Saint Kitts and Nevis
Saint Lucia
Saint Vincent and the Grenadines

Central America
Belize
Costa Rica
El Salvador
Honduras
Nicaragua
Panama

North America
Bahamas
Bermuda
Mexico

South America
Argentina
Brazil
Chile
Guyana
Paraguay
Peru
Uruguay

Follow Us
What's New at LAHT?
Follow Us On Facebook
Follow Us On Twitter
Most Viewed on the Web
Popular on Twitter
Receive Our Daily Headlines


  HOME | Oil & Energy (Click here for more)

Head of Russian Aluminum Giant Rusal Removed amid Corruption Accusations

MOSCOW – A Russian tycoon who was recently accused of corruption by the country’s opposition leader is set to leave the presidency of the world’s second-largest aluminum producer, Rusal, the company said in a statement released Friday.

Oleg Deripaska will be replaced at the helm of Rusal by Vladislav Soloviov, who had been until now the company’s director general, by March 15. In addition, the statement announced that Alexandra Bouriko, who was Rusal’s CFO until now, would be promoted to CEO.

“UC Rusal, a leading global aluminum producer, announces the appointment of Alexandra Bouriko, previously Chief Financial Officer, as Chief Executive Officer of RUSAL. Vladislav Soloviev, who previously held this position, has been appointed CEO of En+. He will also become the President of Rusal,” read the statement.

Deripaska, an influential billionaire, had headed En+ – an energy-related company specialized in mining coal and metals – since 2013 and Rusal since 2014, holding 66 percent of shares in the former and 48.13 percent in the latter.

Opposition leader Alexei Navalny had accused Deripaska of allegedly bribing Russian Deputy Prime Minister Sergei Prikhodko in a 25-minute-long video posted online, which included footage of the two men lounging on a yacht with several luxury prostitutes.

Navalny also noted Deripaska’s connections to Paul Manafort, the erstwhile campaign manager for United States President Donald Trump between June-August 2016 who was now a prime target in the department of justice’s special counsel’s investigation into alleged Russian meddling in the US presidential election.

Deripaska won a defamation lawsuit that resulted in Navalny’s video being taken down from both YouTube and Instagram.
 

Enter your email address to subscribe to free headlines (and great cartoons so every email has a happy ending!) from the Latin American Herald Tribune:
 

Copyright Latin American Herald Tribune - 2005-2018 © All rights reserved