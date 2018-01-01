 
Caracas,
Saturday
February 24,2018
 
Latin American Herald Tribune
  HOME | USA

Ivanka Trump Arrives in South Korea for Winter Olympics Closing Ceremony

SEOUL – Ivanka Trump, daughter and advisor to the President of the United States, arrived on Friday in South Korea to attend the closing of the PyeongChang Winter Olympics, which will also be attended by a senior delegation from North Korea.

Ivanka’s Korean Air flight from Washington landed around 4:00 pm at Incheon International Airport, west of Seoul.

Ivanka, who is leading the US delegation for the final ceremony, appeared smiling before the cameras at the airport and said the purpose of her visit was to seal the strong and lasting alliance between her country and South Korea.

The US delegation, which includes White House spokesperson Sarah Huckabee Sanders and General Vincent Brooks, the current commander of US forces in South Korea, was scheduled to dine with South Korean President Moon Jae-in on Friday.

A kosher menu – as Ivanka converted to Judaism after her marriage to Jared Kushner – comprising Korean dishes and a concert in one of the traditional buildings at the presidential Blue House complex await Ivanka and her team at dinner, the South Korean government revealed.

The Moon government has prepared a grand reception for Ivanka, given her significant clout at the White House, on par with that offered to the sister of North Korean leader Kim Jong-un when she visited South Korea two weeks ago.

Seoul considers this visit to be important ahead of a possible resumption of talks with North Korea.

The trip has also raised expectations of possible contact between the delegations of the US and North Korea (led by high-level General Kim Yong-chol), with the latter due to arrive on Sunday.
 

