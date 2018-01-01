 
February 24,2018
 
  HOME | Sports (Click here for more)

Simmons Strikes Late as 76ers Earn Road Win in Chicago

CHICAGO – A pair of free throws by Ben Simmons in the dying seconds pushed Philadelphia 76ers to victory over the Chicago Bulls at the United Center on Thursday night.

Simmons scored a career-high 32 points, including two in the closing seconds from the free throw line, as the 76ers left it late on the road in Chicago.

Joel Embiid added 30 for the visitors, with J.J. Redick chipping in with 14 as Philadelphia went 31-25 for the season.

Bobby Portis was the leading scorer for either team with 38 points for Chicago, but was unable to stop the Bulls slipping to another defeat, bringing their record to 20-38.
 

