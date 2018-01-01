 
Latin American Herald Tribune
  Brazil

Japan’s Crown Prince to Attend Water World Forum in Brazil

TOKYO – Japan’s Crown Prince Naruhito will visit Brazil in March to attend the 8th World Water Forum, a leading global event on water and sanitation, on March 19, the Imperial Household Agency announced on Friday.

Naruhito will leave from Tokyo on March 16 and arrive in Brazil two days later.

On March 22, the first-born of Japanese Emperor Akihito – who is set to succeed the emperor when he abdicates in April 2019 – will return to Tokyo, the Imperial Household said.

The abdication by Emperor Akihito, 84, will be the first in the country in more than 200 years since that of Emperor Kokaku in 1817.

Meanwhile, the World Water Forum will kick off on March 18 and conclude on March 23, with “Sharing Water” as this year’s theme.
 

