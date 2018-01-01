

Curry Leads Warriors to Victory over Clippers



OAKLAND – Steph Curry scored a huge 44 points on Thursday to lead the Golden State Warriors to a 134-127 home win over the Los Angeles Clippers at the Oracle Arena.



The star-studded Warriors also had Kevin Durant add 24 points to Curry’s tally, while Klay Thompson and Draymond Green added 19 and 14 points each as Golden State went 45-14 in their first game since the All-Star break.



Los Angeles had Tobias Harris, who arrived as part of the shocking trade of Blake Griffin to Detroit, to thank for keeping them in the game until the end after trailing by 18 points in the second quarter.



Harris led the scoring for the Clippers with 22 points, with Lou Williams putting up 21, DeAndre Jordan contributing 16 and Danilo Gallinari adding 15.



The Warriors next face Oklahoma City Thunder on Saturday in Oakland.



