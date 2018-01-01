

Zagitova Holds Off Medvedeva Challenge to Win Women’s Free Skating Gold



PYEONGCHANG, South Korea – Alina Zagitova of the Olympic Athletes of Russia, who held a narrow lead after the short program, won gold in the women’s single skating on Friday after the free skating program at the PyeongChang Winter Olympics in South Korea.



The 15-year-old held off the challenge from compatriot Evgenia Medvedeva, who scored 156.65 in the free skating, the same as Zagitova.



Medvedeva missed out on gold by the narrowest of margins, scoring 81.61 in the short program on Wednesday compared to her compatriot’s 82.92, and had to settle for silver.



Canada’s Kaetlyn Osmond completed the podium places, posting a 231.02 total score over the two programs to take bronze.



Zagitova’s win is the first gold medal awarded at PyeongChang 2018 to an Olympic Athlete of Russia.



