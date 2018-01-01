 
Caracas,
Saturday
February 24,2018
 
|
|
|
|
Search: 
Latin American Herald Tribune
Venezuela Links
Venezuela Overview
Venezuelan Embassies & Consulates Around The World
Sites/Blogs about Venezuela
Venezuelan Newspapers
Facts about Venezuela
Venezuela Tourism
Embassies in Caracas

Colombia Links
Colombia Overview
Colombian Embassies & Consulates Around the World
Government Links
Embassies in Bogota
Media
Sites/Blogs about Colombia
Educational Institutions

Wall Street
Stocks

Commodity Prices
Commodities
Crude Oil
US Gasoline Prices
Natural Gas
Gold
Silver
Copper

Currencies
Euro
UK Pound
Australia Dollar
Canada Dollar
Brazil Real
Mexico Peso
India Rupee

Caribbean
Antigua & Barbuda
Aruba
Barbados
Cayman Islands
Cuba
Curacao
Dominica

Caribbean G-Z
Grenada
Haiti
Jamaica
Saint Kitts and Nevis
Saint Lucia
Saint Vincent and the Grenadines

Central America
Belize
Costa Rica
El Salvador
Honduras
Nicaragua
Panama

North America
Bahamas
Bermuda
Mexico

South America
Argentina
Brazil
Chile
Guyana
Paraguay
Peru
Uruguay

Follow Us
What's New at LAHT?
Follow Us On Facebook
Follow Us On Twitter
Most Viewed on the Web
Popular on Twitter
Receive Our Daily Headlines


  HOME | Venezuela (Click here for more Venezuela news)

TalCual: ENCOVI – The Mirror that Venezuela’s Maduro Does Not Want to Be Reflected In
In Venezuela, the poor today are poorer after 19 years of chavismo in power

By TalCual

The recent data released by the National Survey of Living Conditions of the Venezuelan Population (ENCOVI) once again showed that Venezuela’s social policies, of which chavismo is proud of, are a fraud, a scam, a farce, a colossal failure. Nothing but propaganda to fool a few people in the country and many around the world. The poor today are poorer after 19 years of chavismo in power.

The most dramatic thing is that this serious situation is happening after having counted on oil revenues that, if they had been invested properly, could have allowed the country to overcome many of its shortcomings. However, wastage and corruption, joined by inefficiency, made the country miss a golden opportunity.

The de facto Attorney General said this week that $15 billion have been lost in cases of corruption that are being investigated by his office (go figure how much that amount will be once he opens an investigation on every chavista group in the country.) These figures will break world records for sure, because there were corrupt governments in Venezuela, but in that category chavismo is the undisputed champion.

Income poverty rose by more than 5% to 87%. Since 2014, households in poverty situation grew by 38%; 9 of every 10 Venezuelans cannot pay their daily food; almost a third of the population cannot afford to have three daily meals; the homicide rate in Venezuela stood at 89 per 100,000 inhabitants, up 345% from 1998. Only 19% of pregnant women in the poorest stratum is controlled from the first month of pregnancy. What happened to the Barrio Adentro social initiative?

The x-ray of reality taken by local universities such as the Central University of Venezuela, Andrés Bello and Simón Bolívar is a proof of the bloody mess that any citizen of the country is suffering. One of the biggest lies of this huge fraud known as chavismo is that the country is a university powerhouse. It turns out that 60% of college-age young people do not study in any university.

There is plenty of data in this ENCOVI survey that proves it. The numbers are quite negative. Social programs anywhere in the world have to remain in the time in order to be effective and, to this end, must be sustainable, which forces a country to rely on a healthy economy. That is not the case of Venezuela, thanks to government policies.

This ENCOVI survey has proved once again that chavismo is a fraud. It has also proved that only the corrupt leaders of the so-called "socialism of the 21st century" have reaped the benefits. The people of Venezuela barely get the crumbs left by them.
 

Enter your email address to subscribe to free headlines (and great cartoons so every email has a happy ending!) from the Latin American Herald Tribune:
 

Copyright Latin American Herald Tribune - 2005-2018 © All rights reserved