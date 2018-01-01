 
Caracas,
Saturday
February 24,2018
 
|
|
|
|
Search: 
Latin American Herald Tribune
Venezuela Links
Venezuela Overview
Venezuelan Embassies & Consulates Around The World
Sites/Blogs about Venezuela
Venezuelan Newspapers
Facts about Venezuela
Venezuela Tourism
Embassies in Caracas

Colombia Links
Colombia Overview
Colombian Embassies & Consulates Around the World
Government Links
Embassies in Bogota
Media
Sites/Blogs about Colombia
Educational Institutions

Wall Street
Stocks

Commodity Prices
Commodities
Crude Oil
US Gasoline Prices
Natural Gas
Gold
Silver
Copper

Currencies
Euro
UK Pound
Australia Dollar
Canada Dollar
Brazil Real
Mexico Peso
India Rupee

Caribbean
Antigua & Barbuda
Aruba
Barbados
Cayman Islands
Cuba
Curacao
Dominica

Caribbean G-Z
Grenada
Haiti
Jamaica
Saint Kitts and Nevis
Saint Lucia
Saint Vincent and the Grenadines

Central America
Belize
Costa Rica
El Salvador
Honduras
Nicaragua
Panama

North America
Bahamas
Bermuda
Mexico

South America
Argentina
Brazil
Chile
Guyana
Paraguay
Peru
Uruguay

Follow Us
What's New at LAHT?
Follow Us On Facebook
Follow Us On Twitter
Most Viewed on the Web
Popular on Twitter
Receive Our Daily Headlines


  HOME | World (Click here for more)

North Korean General’s Visit to Olympics Sparks Protests in the South

SEOUL – The upcoming visit of a North Korean military general to attend the closing ceremony of the PyeongChang Winter Olympics has led to protests in South Korea, where conservative groups demanded on Friday the cancellation of the visit or his arrest upon arrival for his alleged role in two attacks in the country which killed 50 people.

Kim Yong-chol, 72, figures in the list of people sanctioned in South Korea for his important role in the nuclear program and is suspected of masterminding two attacks carried out in 2010.

The incidents include the bombardment of Yeonpyeong island, which led to four deaths and the sinking of South Korean warship the Cheonan, attributed to the North by Seoul, which killed 46 sailors.

The main opposition, Liberty Korea Party, held on Thursday a protest in front of the Presidential Blue House in Seoul and demanded Kim’s visit be cancelled to respect the victims of the attack, local news agency Yonhap reported.

Dozens of opposition lawmakers participated in the protest against the visit – scheduled to start on Feb. 25 – and the protesters said that they would use all possible means to try and block the general’s trip.

The government tried to calm the situation by saying it was difficult to pinpoint the mastermind behind the two attacks and said Kim’s visit would help ties between the two Koreas.

A spokesperson of the unification ministry said in a press conference on Thursday that the government had accepted the visit as it believed that the delegation’s visit would pave the way for dialogue.

Kim Yong-chol heads the North Korean delegation which would attend the closing ceremony of PyeongChang 2018, also expected to be attended by Ivanka Trump, daughter and adviser of US President Donald Trump.

Although initially a meeting between the US and North Korean delegations was ruled out, Seoul has said it would work to facilitate first contacts between Washington and Pyongyang and might take the issue up with Ivanka during her visit.

South Korea believes that the easing of ties with the North due to the Olympics will help bring the North Korean regime and the US back to the dialogue table, after 2017 saw heightened tensions due to repeated weapons tests by Pyongyang and its exchange of threats with Washington.
 

Enter your email address to subscribe to free headlines (and great cartoons so every email has a happy ending!) from the Latin American Herald Tribune:
 

Copyright Latin American Herald Tribune - 2005-2018 © All rights reserved