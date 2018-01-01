 
Caracas,
Friday
February 23,2018
 
|
|
|
|
Search: 
Latin American Herald Tribune
Venezuela Links
Venezuela Overview
Venezuelan Embassies & Consulates Around The World
Sites/Blogs about Venezuela
Venezuelan Newspapers
Facts about Venezuela
Venezuela Tourism
Embassies in Caracas

Colombia Links
Colombia Overview
Colombian Embassies & Consulates Around the World
Government Links
Embassies in Bogota
Media
Sites/Blogs about Colombia
Educational Institutions

Wall Street
Stocks

Commodity Prices
Commodities
Crude Oil
US Gasoline Prices
Natural Gas
Gold
Silver
Copper

Currencies
Euro
UK Pound
Australia Dollar
Canada Dollar
Brazil Real
Mexico Peso
India Rupee

Caribbean
Antigua & Barbuda
Aruba
Barbados
Cayman Islands
Cuba
Curacao
Dominica

Caribbean G-Z
Grenada
Haiti
Jamaica
Saint Kitts and Nevis
Saint Lucia
Saint Vincent and the Grenadines

Central America
Belize
Costa Rica
El Salvador
Honduras
Nicaragua
Panama

North America
Bahamas
Bermuda
Mexico

South America
Argentina
Brazil
Chile
Guyana
Paraguay
Peru
Uruguay

Follow Us
What's New at LAHT?
Follow Us On Facebook
Follow Us On Twitter
Most Viewed on the Web
Popular on Twitter
Receive Our Daily Headlines


  HOME | Business & Economy (Click here for more)

Japan’s CPI Rises 0.9% in January for 13th Consecutive Month

TOKYO – Japan’s consumer price index rose 0.9 percent in January year-on-year, the 13th straight increase, due in large part to higher energy prices, the Japanese government reported on Friday.

The figure, which excludes food prices because of their high volatility, shows a stable rise, although the world’s third largest economy is still far from reaching the Bank of Japan’s inflation target of 2 percent by 2019.

The increase in fuel, water and electricity prices of 4.6 percent year-on-year were the main factors contributing to the CPI’s rise, followed by medical services (1.6 percent) and transport and communication (0.7 percent).

Decreases were registered in the prices of furniture and household utensils, which were down by 1.2 percent year-on-year, while the price of housing decreased by 0.1 percent, according to Japan’s Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications Statistics Bureau.

Tokyo consumer inflation figures were not due to be released until March 2.

The Bank of Japan adopted aggressive monetary easing policies in 2013 in order to achieve its inflation target of 2 percent, although the drop in oil prices and the global financial slowdown have forced it to postpone the target until 2019, and adopt other additional measures.

The BoJ is confident that the increase in wages planned by companies will begin to exert upward pressure on inflation, with country’s GDP expected to grow 1.4 percent in the current fiscal year that ends in March 2019.
 

Enter your email address to subscribe to free headlines (and great cartoons so every email has a happy ending!) from the Latin American Herald Tribune:
 

Copyright Latin American Herald Tribune - 2005-2018 © All rights reserved