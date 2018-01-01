 
  HOME | Sports (Click here for more)

Canada Takes Double Podium in Women’s Ski Cross Final

PYEONGCHANG, South Korea – Canada scored a double podium on Friday as Kelsey Serwa and Brittany Phelan took the gold and silver medals, respectively, in the women’s ski cross big final at the PyeongChang Winter Olympics in South Korea.

It was the second consecutive 1-2 finish in women’s ski cross for Canada, after Marielle Thompson took gold in Sochi ahead of Serwa, who came second. It was also the third straight gold medal for Team Canada after Ashleigh McIvor’s win in the event’s debut at Vancouver in 2010.

Serwa improved this time around to take the gold, finishing ahead of her compatriot Phelan and Switzerland’s Fanny Smith, who placed third.

The two medals take Canada’s total to 26, including 10 golds.
 

