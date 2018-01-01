

Bedene Continues Strong Run of Form at Rio Open; Monfils Upsets Cilic



RIO DE JANEIRO – Slovenia’s Aljaz Bedene continued his strong run of form in the South American clay-court season, defeating Spain’s Pablo Carreño Busta 6-2, 5-7, 6-2 on Thursday to advance to the quarterfinals of the Rio Open.



One week after reaching the final of the Argentina Open, the 43rd-ranked Bedene used his strong return game to upset the Spanish world No. 11, a 2017 US Open semifinalist.



Carreño Busta, runner-up in last year’s event, was far off his regular form in the first set and appeared to be struggling physically even though he did not take a medical timeout for muscle pain that had forced him to withdraw from the Rio Open doubles.



The second set began in similar fashion, with the Spaniard dropping his opening service game.



A power outage then forced tournament organizers to suspend the match for nearly a half hour, an interruption that worked in the favor of Carreño Busta, who immediately got the break back and then grabbed a 2-1 lead.



The Spaniard went on to break his opponent’s serve two more times en route to taking the first set.



But his inability to control his own service games proved his undoing in the third set, when he won just one of eight second-serve points and was broken on three occasions.



Next up for Bedene in Friday’s quarterfinals will be fifth-seeded Italian Fabio Fognini, who edged American Tennys Sandgren 4-6, 6-4, 7-6 (6) on Thursday.



The Slovenian has had no success against Fognini in the past, yet he still sounded a note of confidence ahead of their upcoming contest.



“Never easy to face someone that defeated you in all seven matches. But this time I’m playing better,” he said.



In other second-round action Thursday, Frenchman Gael Monfils upset top-seeded and third-ranked Croatian Marin Cilic 6-3, 7-6 (8) in a match that began the day before but was postponed by rain.



Monfils and the 2018 Australian Open runner-up were tied 7-7 in the second-set tiebreaker at the start of play on Thursday, and the Frenchman proceeded to seal his victory shortly after the players finished their warmup.



The Frenchman will next take on diminutive Argentine Diego Schwartzman in the quarterfinals.



“I don’t think I feel very good. It’s not about numbers. I think I’m not on my best shape yet. I’m fighting for every point,” the world No. 39, who is coming back from a right knee injury, said. “Tomorrow will be a great match, Schwartzman is a very fast player. I will have to play more aggressive.”



Also Thursday, Austria’s Dominic Thiem – winner of last week’s Argentina Open and also the Rio Open defending champion – advanced to the final eight when Spain’s Pablo Andujar retired from their contest while trailing 4-2.



Uruguay’s Pablo Cuevas, meanwhile, defeated Portugal’s Gastao Elias 7-5, 6-1.



