

Real Sociedad Out of Europa League after Falling to Salzburg



SALZBURG, Austria – Real Sociedad was ousted from the Europa League after falling 2-1 to Salzburg, which prevailed 4-3 on aggregate.



After managing only a 2-2 draw in the first leg in San Sebastian, the Basque side started the match faithful to its patient, possession-oriented approach.



But the strategy hit a snag in the 10th minute when Munas Dabbur scored for Salzburg to put the hosts up a goal.



Sociedad’s Raul Navas leveled the contest again in the 28th minute with a goal off a corner kick and Imanol Agirretxe nearly had a second for the visitors before the break.



Though the stage was set for a wide-open second half, both teams grew increasingly nervous as the minutes passed, more afraid of conceding than determined to score, and in the 71st minute, those nerves got the best of Navas, who found himself sent off on a straight red card.



Two minutes later, Sociedad goalkeeper Gero Rulli fouled Hwang Hee-chan and the referee pointed to the spot. Valon Berisha converted to seal the victory for Salzburg.



