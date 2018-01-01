

Spain’s Rajoy Attends European Leaders Dinner Prior to EU Summit



BRUSSELS – Spanish Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy joined a dozen other European leaders on Thursday for a private dinner ahead of the year’s first European Union summit.



After landing at Brussels airport aboard a Spanish air force jet, Rajoy was driven directly to Val Duchesse castle, where he was received by Belgian Prime Minister Charles Michel.



The two leaders posed for photos before the dinner.



In a message posted on Twitter, Rajoy thanked his Belgian counterpart for the invitation.



Leaders of France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Portugal, Ireland, Bulgaria, Slovakia, Finland, Luxemburg and Poland were also at the event.



During the dinner, Rajoy was flanked by German Chancellor Angela Merkel and Luxembourg Prime Minister Xavier Bettel.



With no fixed agenda, the leaders addressed some of the matters likely to come up during Friday’s summit.



