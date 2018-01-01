 
  HOME | Mexico

Mexican Police Official Charged with Running Crime Ring

MEXICO CITY – A senior municipal law enforcement official in the northern state of Chihuahua was arrested on charges of directing the operations of a criminal outfit, the head of Mexico’s Federal Police said on Thursday.

From his post in the Namiquipa police department, the suspect operated in several municipalities in the state, “where he is considered to be one of the main sources of violence,” top cop Manelich Castilla said.

He is suspected of being responsible for numerous clashes with authorities and rival gangs, as well as for homicides, kidnappings, extortions and drug trafficking.

The arrest took place on Wednesday in Chihuahua city and was the result of intelligence operations carried out in collaboration with the state Criminal Investigation Agency.

The suspect, identified only as Helier Daniel N., was wanted for kidnapping.

Castilla said that the suspect had served in the Namiquipa police department since 2006.

“We believe that the suspect took advantage of his position within the department to assist his criminal activities,” the Federal Police commander said.
 

