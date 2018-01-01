

Playing in the Shadow of Tragedy, Athletic Advance



BILBAO, Spain – Athletic Club is through to the round of 16 of the Europa League despite losing 2-1 on Thursday to Spartak Moscow in a match overshadowed by the death of a police officer amid clashes between rival groups of fans.



The Bilbao side advanced 4-3 on aggregate thanks to its 3-1 away win in the first leg.



Spartak began chipping away at Athletic’s advantage with a goal in the final minute of the first half, courtesy of a Luiz Adriano header, only for Xabier Etxeita to restore the two-goal margin in the 57th minute, heading in a cross by Enric Saborit.



But Spartak wasn’t ready to throw in the towel and it came to within one again in the 85th minute, when Lorenzo Melgarejo chipped the ball over Athletic keeper Iago Herrerin.



Athletic managed to hold on to prevail 4-3 on aggregate.



The pre-game altercations began as radical supporters of both teams converged suddenly on the esplanade outside San Mames Stadium.



Five traveling Russian supporters were arrested and the situation was brought under control before the 8:00 pm start time, though Spartak fans continued setting off flares inside the stadium.



It was during half-time that news filtered in of the death of the police officer, 50-year-old Inocendio Arias Garcia, who passed away at Bilbao’s Basurto Hospital after suffering a heart attack during the disturbances.



