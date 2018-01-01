 
Caracas,
Friday
February 23,2018
 
|
|
|
|
Search: 
Latin American Herald Tribune
Venezuela Links
Venezuela Overview
Venezuelan Embassies & Consulates Around The World
Sites/Blogs about Venezuela
Venezuelan Newspapers
Facts about Venezuela
Venezuela Tourism
Embassies in Caracas

Colombia Links
Colombia Overview
Colombian Embassies & Consulates Around the World
Government Links
Embassies in Bogota
Media
Sites/Blogs about Colombia
Educational Institutions

Wall Street
Stocks

Commodity Prices
Commodities
Crude Oil
US Gasoline Prices
Natural Gas
Gold
Silver
Copper

Currencies
Euro
UK Pound
Australia Dollar
Canada Dollar
Brazil Real
Mexico Peso
India Rupee

Caribbean
Antigua & Barbuda
Aruba
Barbados
Cayman Islands
Cuba
Curacao
Dominica

Caribbean G-Z
Grenada
Haiti
Jamaica
Saint Kitts and Nevis
Saint Lucia
Saint Vincent and the Grenadines

Central America
Belize
Costa Rica
El Salvador
Honduras
Nicaragua
Panama

North America
Bahamas
Bermuda
Mexico

South America
Argentina
Brazil
Chile
Guyana
Paraguay
Peru
Uruguay

Follow Us
What's New at LAHT?
Follow Us On Facebook
Follow Us On Twitter
Most Viewed on the Web
Popular on Twitter
Receive Our Daily Headlines


  HOME | Sports (Click here for more)

Playing in the Shadow of Tragedy, Athletic Advance

BILBAO, Spain – Athletic Club is through to the round of 16 of the Europa League despite losing 2-1 on Thursday to Spartak Moscow in a match overshadowed by the death of a police officer amid clashes between rival groups of fans.

The Bilbao side advanced 4-3 on aggregate thanks to its 3-1 away win in the first leg.

Spartak began chipping away at Athletic’s advantage with a goal in the final minute of the first half, courtesy of a Luiz Adriano header, only for Xabier Etxeita to restore the two-goal margin in the 57th minute, heading in a cross by Enric Saborit.

But Spartak wasn’t ready to throw in the towel and it came to within one again in the 85th minute, when Lorenzo Melgarejo chipped the ball over Athletic keeper Iago Herrerin.

Athletic managed to hold on to prevail 4-3 on aggregate.

The pre-game altercations began as radical supporters of both teams converged suddenly on the esplanade outside San Mames Stadium.

Five traveling Russian supporters were arrested and the situation was brought under control before the 8:00 pm start time, though Spartak fans continued setting off flares inside the stadium.

It was during half-time that news filtered in of the death of the police officer, 50-year-old Inocendio Arias Garcia, who passed away at Bilbao’s Basurto Hospital after suffering a heart attack during the disturbances.
 

Enter your email address to subscribe to free headlines (and great cartoons so every email has a happy ending!) from the Latin American Herald Tribune:
 

Copyright Latin American Herald Tribune - 2005-2018 © All rights reserved