Latin American Herald Tribune
  HOME | Sports (Click here for more)

Villarreal Exits Europa League with Loss to Lyon

VILLARREAL, Spain – Villarreal’s Europa League campaign ended on Thursday with a 1-0 loss to Olympique Lyon in the second leg of a round of 32 tie, giving the French side a 4-1 aggregate victory.

Despite losing the first leg, the hosts – with an away goal to their credit – were anything but resigned and dominated possession throughout the first half, though it was only in the final five minutes that the Villarreal pressure resulted in chances.

Enes Ural forced a good save from Lyon goalkeeper Anthony Lopes in the 40th minute and nearly scored on a scissor-kick in the final minute before the break.

The home side dialed up the intensity in the second half and created two solid opportunities in the first three minutes.

But Villarreal lost a step as the match wore on and Lyon’s Bertrand Traore shattered any hope for a comeback when he scored in the 84th minute.
 

