Spain’s Carlos Sainz Predicts Son Will Make Strides This Year in F1

MADRID – Spain’s Carlos Sainz, a two-time World Rally champion and winner of a pair of Dakar Rally cars titles, told EFE on Thursday that he expected his son, Renault driver Carlos Sainz Jr., would take a step forward in the upcoming Formula One season.

“I’m convinced this is a year to go one step further, and that he’ll do that. He’s preparing for the season with high hopes. He’s very eager. The test sessions start next week. Renault (launched its cars on Tuesday). He has high hopes and those of us who are with him do too,” Sainz said.

Sainz Jr., 23, who raced for Renault in the final four races of 2017, will start a season with that team for the first time this year.

The F1 driver arrived at Renault after three years at Toro Rosso, where he racked up 112 points in total for that Italian team.

“From what he says, he’s confident they’re going to take a step forward,” his father told EFE.

The Renault driver also competed out of competition at the 2018 Monte Carlo Rally in January, but Sainz ruled out the possibility of his son changing disciplines.
 

