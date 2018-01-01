 
Caracas,
Friday
February 23,2018
 
|
|
|
|
Search: 
Latin American Herald Tribune
Venezuela Links
Venezuela Overview
Venezuelan Embassies & Consulates Around The World
Sites/Blogs about Venezuela
Venezuelan Newspapers
Facts about Venezuela
Venezuela Tourism
Embassies in Caracas

Colombia Links
Colombia Overview
Colombian Embassies & Consulates Around the World
Government Links
Embassies in Bogota
Media
Sites/Blogs about Colombia
Educational Institutions

Wall Street
Stocks

Commodity Prices
Commodities
Crude Oil
US Gasoline Prices
Natural Gas
Gold
Silver
Copper

Currencies
Euro
UK Pound
Australia Dollar
Canada Dollar
Brazil Real
Mexico Peso
India Rupee

Caribbean
Antigua & Barbuda
Aruba
Barbados
Cayman Islands
Cuba
Curacao
Dominica

Caribbean G-Z
Grenada
Haiti
Jamaica
Saint Kitts and Nevis
Saint Lucia
Saint Vincent and the Grenadines

Central America
Belize
Costa Rica
El Salvador
Honduras
Nicaragua
Panama

North America
Bahamas
Bermuda
Mexico

South America
Argentina
Brazil
Chile
Guyana
Paraguay
Peru
Uruguay

Follow Us
What's New at LAHT?
Follow Us On Facebook
Follow Us On Twitter
Most Viewed on the Web
Popular on Twitter
Receive Our Daily Headlines


  HOME | Colombia (Click here for more)

Colombian Coffee Region Invests $6.9 Million to Boost Tourism

BOGOTA – Colombia’s main coffee-growing region, the central province of Risaralda, has invested close to 20 billion pesos ($6.9 million) to boost tourism, Gov. Sigifredo Salazar Osorio told EFE.

The funds will be used to promote several programs, some of which involve industry partnerships with the public sector, the governor said at the Colombian Association of Travel Agencies and Tourism fair in Bogota.

Among the programs is the “Pueblo de encanto” (Alluring Town) project, which aims to improve the facades of 4,523 houses in cities across Risaralda, as well as provide ornaments for parks and squares.

As a result of a partnership between the Colombian Trade, Industry and Tourism Ministry and the city of Dosquebradas, four 360-degree bird watching lookouts were erected in Alto del Nudo township, one of the area’s main attractions.

“Tourists visit the province because our nature tourism is strong, especially bird watching,” Salazar said. “Tourists come from all over the world to places like the Otun Quimbaya (sanctuary) and Tatama natural park, which are, like, the crown jewels of bird watching.”

Risaralda’s hospitality industry and the Colombian Hospitality and Tourism Association provide training for employees to “provide better service” and develop an eco-friendly infrastructure, Salazar said.

As an example, the governor cited the fact that Santa Rosa de Cabal has been certified as a sustainable tourist destination, making a list that also includes the cities of Santa Cruz de Mompox, Cienaga, Cartagena, Puerto Nariño and Playa Palmera.

In addition, the province of Risaralda, along with the Colombian Coffee Growers Federation, is opening shops specializing in coffee – the country’s flagship drink – in every municipality in the region.
 

Enter your email address to subscribe to free headlines (and great cartoons so every email has a happy ending!) from the Latin American Herald Tribune:
 

Copyright Latin American Herald Tribune - 2005-2018 © All rights reserved