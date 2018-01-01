 
  Sports

Atletico Madrid Advance in Europa League

MADRID – France international Kevin Gameiro’s goal in the sixth minute was all Atletico Madrid needed on Thursday to complete a 5-1 aggregate win over Copenhagen and claim a spot in the Europa League round of 16.

For a contest that was little more than a formality after Atleti trounced Copenhagen 4-1 in the first leg, coach Diego Simeone left Diego Costa and Filipe Luis off the roster and kept Antoine Griezmann on the bench.

The Colchoneros started fast and Gameiro settled the matter in short order, scoring his fifth goal in eight matches. While the visitors had plenty of the ball and generated a handful of shots, the Atleti goal was never seriously threatened.

Atletico, the clear favorite to win the Europa League, will learn Friday the identity of its opponent in the next stage.
 

