Latin American Herald Tribune
  Vinicius Junior Leads Brazil's Flamengo in Scoring

Vinicius Junior Leads Brazil’s Flamengo in Scoring

SAO PAULO – Vinicius Junior, the 17-year-old soccer prodigy signed by Real Madrid, is at the top of his game with Flamengo, scoring four goals for the club at the start of the Brazilian league’s season.

“Happy to have another goal, to go in and help the team. The team got off to a good start and I went in to help with another score,” Vinicius said following Flamengo’s 4-0 blowout of Madureira Esporte Clube on Wednesday night.

The teenager, who is in his second season with Flamengo, is leading the club in scoring, nailing three goals in his past three games after coming off the bench.

Vinicius’s goal in the Copa Rio match against Madureira should boost his confidence ahead of Flamengo’s Copa Libertadores match against Argentina’s River Plate on Feb. 28.

The teenager has also been the subject of criticism for scoring a goal and then celebrating by pretending he was wiping away tears from his face, a reference to the “crybabies” taunts hurled by Flamengo fans at Botafogo fans.

Real Madrid said in May that it had signed Vinicius, who is from Sao Gonçalo, a city in Rio de Janeiro state, in a deal worth 45 million euros ($55.5 million).

The striker can remain with the Brazilian club until July 2019 if Real Madrid and Flamengo agree.

In 2017, his first season as a professional, Vinicius played a key role in the Copa Sudamericana quarterfinals against Fluminense.

The teenager came off the bench with Flamengo trailing 3-1 and helped his team fight back to a 3-3 tie.

In the last round of the Brazilian Championship, Vinicius contributed to Flamengo winning and booking a spot in this year’s Copa Libertadores.
 

