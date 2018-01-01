 
  HOME | Sports (Click here for more)

Muguruza Defeats Garcia, Advances to Dubai Semis

DUBAI – Spain’s Garbiñe Muguruza beat France’s Caroline Garcia 7-5, 6-2 on Thursday in the Dubai Tennis Championships, advancing to the semifinals.

The Spanish world No. 3 needed one hour and 48 minutes to get the win, defeating her French opponent for the second consecutive week.

Last week, in Doha, Muguruza also advanced to the semifinals of the Qatar Open at the expense of Garcia, beating her 3-6, 6-1, 6-4.

Up next for Muguruza will be the winner of the match between Russia’s Daria Kasatkina and Ukraine’s Elena Vesnina.

In other quarterfinal action, Germany’s Angelique Kerber beat the Czech Republic’s Karolina Pliskova, 6-4, 6-3.

The German’s next opponent will be Ukraine’s Elina Svitolina, who defeated Japan’s Naomi Osaka 6-2, 6-4.
 

