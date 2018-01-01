 
  HOME | Sports (Click here for more)

Sampdoria Sends Dodo to Brazil’s Santos on Loan

ROME – Serie A side Sampdoria confirmed on Thursday the loan of left-back Jose “Dodo” Rodolfo Pires Ribeiro to Brazilian side Santos for the rest of 2018.

The deal includes an option for Santos to purchase the Brazilian defender, the Italian club said on its Web site.

Sampdoria and Santos were able to formalize the deal because even though the European transfer market concluded Jan. 31, the Brazilian market will remain open until April 2.

Dodo, who was capped with the Brazil Under-17 team that won the South American championship, has been with Sampdoria for two years, but did not fit into the plans of coach Marco Giampaolo and hasn’t played a single match this season.

The left back, 26, will return to play in the Brazilian league where he began his career, first with Corinthians (2009-2011) and then with Bahia (2011).
 

