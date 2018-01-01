 
  Sports

Russian Curlers Stripped of Olympic Medal

MOSCOW – Russian curlers Anastasia Bryzgalova and Aleksandr Krushelnitskii gave back on Thursday the bronze medal they won in the mixed doubles at the PyeongChang Winter Olympics after the male athlete was disqualified for doping.

Krushelnitskii tested positive for meldonium, which led the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) to disqualify him and his partner.

The bronze medal was returned to the International Olympic Committee and the athletes left South Korea, the Russian delegation said.

“The athlete has accepted a provisional suspension beyond the period of the Games and reserved his rights to seek the elimination or reduction of any period of ineligibility based on ‘no fault or negligence’ following the conclusion of the Games,” the CAS said in the statement.

The Russian curling federation is set to conduct an investigation into the incident.

Krushelnitskii, who could face sanctions by the World Curling Federation, said he will seek to prove his innocence.
 

