 
Caracas,
Friday
February 23,2018
 
|
|
|
|
Latin American Herald Tribune
  HOME | Sports

Toluca, Tampico Advance to Copa MX Round of 16; Pumas, Pachuca Win

MEXICO CITY – Toluca secured a berth in the knockout stage of the Clausura 2018 Copa MX, a Mexican soccer cup competition, with a 4-3 victory over Zacatecas.

Elsewhere, second-division club Tampico Madero also booked its place in the round of 16 by drawing 1-1 against Veracruz.

Pumas de la UNAM and Pachuca, meanwhile, put themselves on the verge of a berth in the knockout stage with victories over Lobos BUAP and Celaya.

Toluca and Zacatecas became involved in a high-scoring, back-and-forth affair Wednesday afternoon at Francisco Villa Stadium in Zacatecas City, with the visitors getting the winning goal at the one-hour mark of the match after having squandered a 3-1 lead.

Eder Cruz opened the scoring for Zacatecas with a volley from outside the area at the 19-minute mark that scooted past goalkeeper Luis Manuel Garcia.

That lead lasted just two minutes though, with Carlos Calvo scoring the equalizer on a header off a corner kick by Angel Reyna.

The visitors then appeared to seize full control of the contest over the next 10 minutes when they built a 3-1 lead on goals by Alexis Vega, who got just enough of his leg on a cross to push it over the line, and by Reyna, who converted a penalty attempt.

But Zacatecas stormed back to get one goal in first-half injury time on a header by Francisco Santillan off a corner kick by Chilean Sergio Vergara and the equalizer on a penalty conversion by Panamanian Roberto Nurse.

Toluca had one more goal up its sleeve though.

That came on Reyna’s second assisted goal of the match from a set play, this time sending in a curling, perfectly placed free kick that Vega headed home past goalkeeper Sebastian Fassi.

With the win, Toluca finished its Group 4 round-robin matches with seven points. Although it has not clinched first place in the group, it is assured of a spot in the round of 16 as – at the least – one of the seven-best second-place teams.

In other action Wednesday, Pumas routed Lobos BUAP 4-1 at Estadio Olimpico Universitario in Mexico City. With the win, they are virtually assured of a berth in the Copa MX round of 16 ahead of their final group-stage match against second-division club Juarez.

Pachuca, meanwhile, edged Celaya 1-0 to move itself closer to the round of 16 ahead of its final round-robin contest against second-division squad Atletico San Luis.

Monterrey, Necaxa and Leon all booked their berths in the knockout stage with victories on Tuesday, while 11 round-of-16 spots still are to be filled.
 

