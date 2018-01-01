 
Caracas,
Friday
February 23,2018
 
|
|
|
|
Search: 
Latin American Herald Tribune
Venezuela Links
Venezuela Overview
Venezuelan Embassies & Consulates Around The World
Sites/Blogs about Venezuela
Venezuelan Newspapers
Facts about Venezuela
Venezuela Tourism
Embassies in Caracas

Colombia Links
Colombia Overview
Colombian Embassies & Consulates Around the World
Government Links
Embassies in Bogota
Media
Sites/Blogs about Colombia
Educational Institutions

Wall Street
Stocks

Commodity Prices
Commodities
Crude Oil
US Gasoline Prices
Natural Gas
Gold
Silver
Copper

Currencies
Euro
UK Pound
Australia Dollar
Canada Dollar
Brazil Real
Mexico Peso
India Rupee

Caribbean
Antigua & Barbuda
Aruba
Barbados
Cayman Islands
Cuba
Curacao
Dominica

Caribbean G-Z
Grenada
Haiti
Jamaica
Saint Kitts and Nevis
Saint Lucia
Saint Vincent and the Grenadines

Central America
Belize
Costa Rica
El Salvador
Honduras
Nicaragua
Panama

North America
Bahamas
Bermuda
Mexico

South America
Argentina
Brazil
Chile
Guyana
Paraguay
Peru
Uruguay

Follow Us
What's New at LAHT?
Follow Us On Facebook
Follow Us On Twitter
Most Viewed on the Web
Popular on Twitter
Receive Our Daily Headlines


  HOME | Sports (Click here for more)

Barcelona Renews Midfielder Sergi Roberto’s Contract

BARCELONA – Midfielder Sergi Roberto signed his contract renewal with Barcelona, a deal that runs until 2022, and spoke publically, encouraging players at Barcelona’s youth academy to be patient while awaiting the opportunity to play with the first team.

The 26-year-old Roberto, who appeared with Barcelona president Josep Maria Bartomeu, discussed how he made his dream of playing professional soccer a reality.

On Barcelona’s team website, Roberto advised young players with similar dreams “to fight, always be patient and never stop working.”

Barcelona renewed Roberto’s contract and raised the buyout clause to 500 million euros ($616 million) from 40 million euros ($49.3 million).

The midfielder said he would like to follow in the footsteps of Lionel Messi, Xavi Hernandez, Andres Iniesta, Gerard Pique and Carles Puyol, who either retired with Barça or have spent most of their careers with the Catalan team.
 

Enter your email address to subscribe to free headlines (and great cartoons so every email has a happy ending!) from the Latin American Herald Tribune:
 

Copyright Latin American Herald Tribune - 2005-2018 © All rights reserved