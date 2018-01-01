

Barcelona Renews Midfielder Sergi Roberto’s Contract



BARCELONA – Midfielder Sergi Roberto signed his contract renewal with Barcelona, a deal that runs until 2022, and spoke publically, encouraging players at Barcelona’s youth academy to be patient while awaiting the opportunity to play with the first team.



The 26-year-old Roberto, who appeared with Barcelona president Josep Maria Bartomeu, discussed how he made his dream of playing professional soccer a reality.



On Barcelona’s team website, Roberto advised young players with similar dreams “to fight, always be patient and never stop working.”



Barcelona renewed Roberto’s contract and raised the buyout clause to 500 million euros ($616 million) from 40 million euros ($49.3 million).



The midfielder said he would like to follow in the footsteps of Lionel Messi, Xavi Hernandez, Andres Iniesta, Gerard Pique and Carles Puyol, who either retired with Barça or have spent most of their careers with the Catalan team.



